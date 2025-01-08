Hanley logged a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Hanley has quietly overtaken Daniil Miromanov for a spot in the Flames' lineup. The 33-year-old Hanley has played in nine of the last 10 games, going plus-9 with 12 blocked shots in that span. The pair of assists accounted for his first offense through 15 appearances this season. He's a pure defender who is unlikely to see more than bottom-four minutes, so he's probably not going to do enough to make noise in fantasy.