Huberdeau scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.
Huberdeau capped off his most productive month as a Flame with his fifth multi-point effort in 12 games in December. He racked up eight goals and seven assists in that span while seeing consistent top-line usage. The winger is up to 16 tallies -- his most in three years -- as well as 13 assists, 65 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 26 hits and a minus-7 rating through 37 appearances. He's on pace to top the 60-point mark for the first time since his 115-point effort in 2021-22.
