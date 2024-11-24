Kirkland provided an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Kirkland also had one of the Flames' two shootout tallies. The 28-year-old fourth-liner has three points over his last eight appearances while holding down a steady spot in the lineup. He's at two goals, eight assists, nine shots on net, 41 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 18 outings overall. Kirkland has limited fantasy value outside of deep banger leagues, but he's played well enough to be a key part of the Flames' on-ice success.