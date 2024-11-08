Weegar registered a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Weegar has been rather quiet on offense with two assists over his last eight games. The defenseman is up to six points, 34 shots on net, 36 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 14 appearances. He'll be in a position to put up good numbers throughout the year -- he's averaging 23:32 of ice time per game, including 3:17 on the power play. Even when he's not scoring, he usually makes a contribution through physical play.