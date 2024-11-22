Coronato scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Coronato had been held off the scoresheet in the three previous games, though the Flames scored just five times in that span. He broke the drought with a first-period tally and added a helper on Yegor Sharangovich's goal in the second. Coronato is fitting right in for the Flames, earning six goals and nine points over 15 appearances, matching his point total from 34 outings in 2023-24. He's added 31 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-8 rating while filling a middle-six role.