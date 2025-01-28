Brink scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Brink scored for the third time in his last seven games, with two of those goals coming on the power play. The 23-year-old remains in a middle-six role, but his offense hasn't been all that steady, as he hasn't registered an assist since Jan. 2. The winger is up to seven goals, 22 points, 67 shots on net, 62 hits and a minus-11 rating through 48 appearances. He needs one more point to match his total from 57 regular-season contests in 2023-24.