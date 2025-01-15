Fedotov turned aside 26 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old goalie was able to shut down most of Columbus' skaters, but Zach Werenski found the back of the net in the first and third periods, and Fedotov then had little luck in the shootout. His last win came back on Nov. 29, but Fedotov has started three of the last six games for Philadelphia, going 0-1-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .886 save percentage. However, Samuel Ersson has been picking up steam again, so playing time for Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov could begin to dry up.