Fedotov will be between the home pipes versus Toronto on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Fedotov made his first appearance in the crease in a month against the Leafs on Saturday, stopping 22 of 25 shots in an overtime loss. It seems the 28-year-old backstop will get another crack at toppling Toronto, with the Flyers opting to utilize Fedotov over the struggling Aleksei Kolosov. In the long term, it figures to be Samuel Ersson's crease to lose once he returns from a lower-body injury.