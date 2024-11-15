Fedotov made 33 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Senators.

Two of Ottawa's goals came on power plays, and Fedotov didn't have much chance on the even-strength tallies, either. The 27-year-old still came up with enough stops to earn his second straight win after an 0-3-0 start to the season. With Samuel Ersson (lower body) banged up again, Fedotov could be in line for more work in the short term, but his 3.99 GAA and .862 save percentage through five appearances remain discouraging from a fantasy perspective.