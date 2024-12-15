Ersson made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.

Ersson is the lead goalie in a three-headed monster in Philly. He has started 13 games, with Ivan Fedotov starting 10 and Aleksei Kolosov getting the call eight times. Three-headed monsters rarely deliver fantasy value, and that's certainly the case for Ersson. He does have a 6-4-2 record, and his 2.87 GAA is the best of the trio. But his team leading .891 save percentage is abysmal. The Flyers are within reach of a Wild Card spot, and Ersson's fantasy merit could rise if coach John Tortorella can keep them flying.