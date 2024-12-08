Konecny posted an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Konecny ended up in head coach John Tortorella's doghouse after a third-period minor penalty for interference. The 27-year-old forward briefly left the game at the behest of the concussion spotter, but when he returned to the bench, that's where he stayed. Konecny is one of the Flyers' best forwards with 31 points, 77 shots on net, 41 hits and 33 PIM over 27 contests, but Tortorella loathes bad penalties. As such, Konecny will need to put his best foot forward Sunday versus Utah to get back on the bench boss's good side.