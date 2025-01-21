Howden scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues.

Howden ended a six-game slump with his tally. The 26-year-old played well before that dry spell, but the Golden Knights are relatively healthy at forward now, so he's been limited to third-line duties. Overall, the physical forward has 16 goals, 22 points, 82 shots on net, 87 hits, 37 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 47 appearances. He needs two more points to set a new personal best.