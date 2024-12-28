Whitecloud notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
The helper was Whitecloud's first in seven games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has resumed his usual role on the third pairing, a spot that hasn't yielded much offense in 2024-25. He has three points, 28 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 43 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 28 appearances this season. Given his limited scoring, Whitecloud doesn't need to be considered in most fantasy formats.
