Keller logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.
Keller set up Nick Schmaltz on the game-tying goal at 5:57 of the second period. The helper was Keller's second in as many games, and he has racked up four points over four contests since he missed one game due to an illness. The top-line winger is up to 14 goals, 27 assists, 105 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 40 appearances this season. He'll be leaned on to carry the offense even more while Dylan Guenther (lower body) is out of the lineup indefinitely.
