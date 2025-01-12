Cooley provided an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Cooley helped out on Nick Schmaltz's second-period tally. The helper was Cooley's first point in two games since he was moved up to the top line. It looks like he'll get a chance to stay there while Dylan Guenther (lower body) is out for an indefinite length of time. Cooley has earned six points with a minus-9 rating over eight contests since the holiday break, and he's at 11 goals, 25 assists, 82 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating through 42 outings overall.