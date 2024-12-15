Tokarski will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Tokarski has a 4-1-0 record with a 1.61 GAA and a .933 save percentage in five AHL appearances this season. The 35-year-old netminder will get his first NHL action since the 2022-23 campaign when he went 1-2-0 with a 3.44 GAA and an .897 save percentage in four regular-season outings for Pittsburgh. Columbus ranks ninth in the league with 3.30 goals per game in 2024025 and lost 4-3 in overtime to Anaheim on Saturday