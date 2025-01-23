Andersen will start at home against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen returned to action Monday against Chicago and picked up the win, turning aside 22 of 25 shots he faced (.880 save percentage). After getting the night off in the second half of the back-to-back set Tuesday against Dallas, he'll return to the crease Thursday and will face a challenging opponent, as the Blue Jackets are tied for fifth in the NHL with 3.29 goals per game this year.