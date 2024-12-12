Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that Drury will undergo hand surgery and doesn't have a timetable to return, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Drury exited Tuesday's game against the Sharks, and Brind'Amour revealed Thursday that the 24-year-old broke a bone in his thumb and will undergo a procedure to address the issue. Over his first 28 appearances of the season, Drury had logged three goals, six assists, 19 blocked shots and 15 hits while averaging 13:09 of ice time. Tyson Jost will likely have a chance to see some playing time in Drury's absence.