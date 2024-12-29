Kotkaniemi notched a power-play assist, six hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Kotkaniemi set up Jackson Blake's go-ahead goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The helper ended a five-game dry spell for Kotkaniemi, who has again let a strong start to a campaign fizzle out before the halfway mark. The 24-year-old is at five goals, 11 assists, 56 shots on net, 32 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 36 appearances. This was his first power-play point of the campaign and just his third over the last 115 contests.