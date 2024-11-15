Kochetkov (undisclosed) may not be available against the Senators on Saturday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

It's bad timing for the Canes, as in addition to Kochetkov, they are already without Frederik Andersen (lower body). Even if Kochetkov is cleared to play, the team may opt to have him take the second game of the back-to-back versus the Blues on Sunday just to give him some more time to recover. If he can't go at all, the team will need to recall a backstop from the minors and could be forced to use Spencer Martin in both ends of the back-to-back.