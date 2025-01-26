Cizikas notched an assist and seven hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Cizikas ended his six-game point drought, and this was his first helper since Oct. 26. The 33-year-old continues to play in a bottom-six role, but he's often been on the wing lately rather than at center, though he still takes his fair share of faceoffs. He adds a physical element to the lineup -- Cizikas has just six points this season while adding 120 hits, 46 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 48 contests.