Holmstrom posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Holmstrom has two goals and five helpers over his last six contests. That warm stretch coincides with more consistent top-six minutes and a spot on the power play. The winger is up to 22 points, 41 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 36 appearances this season. Holmstrom's rise hasn't exactly been meteoric, but he does enough of the little things right to keep this spot, and the offense is sufficient to fill a depth spot in fantasy.