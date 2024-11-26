Lowry scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Lowry has three goals and an assist over the last six contests. His four shots Monday were a season high. The 31-year-old center is up to five tallies, 15 points, 30 shots, 37 hits, 18 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 22 appearances. While primarily functioning as a shutdown center, the Jets' offense has run deep enough for Lowry to set a career-best scoring pace just over a quarter of the way through the campaign.