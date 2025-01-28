Hellebucyk is expected to tend the road twine versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck has won back-to-back starts and six of his last seven while allowing two goals or fewer in all but one of those contests. The 31-year-old has a strong chance to win the Vezina Trophy for the third time in his career -- he has six more wins than any other netminder in the NHL in 2024-25. Hellebuyck has a 12-6-2 record, 2.91 GAA and .910 save percentage across 21 career appearances against Montreal.