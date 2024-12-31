DeMelo scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

DeMelo broke up the goaltending duel with a second-period tally past Juuse Saros, which stood as the game-winner for the Jets. The goal was DeMelo's first of the season, and he's earned four points with a plus-8 rating, 18 hits and 13 blocked shots over 14 appearances in December. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to seven points, 34 shots on net, 62 hits, 43 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-17 rating over 38 games in a top-four role this season.