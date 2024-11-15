Fleury logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

Logan Stanley (undisclosed) is on injured reserve for the second time this year, and that's allowed Fleury to draw back into the lineup. Fleury picked up his first point of the campaign on Adam Lowry's tally in this loss. Fleury has added eight shots on net, eight blocked shots, four hits and a minus-1 rating over six appearances. The 28-year-old defenseman is likely to remain on the third pairing unless other blueliners get injured.