Fleury (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche.

Fleury has missed the last 12 games due to a lower-body injury, but he's been trending in the right direction in recent days and should be back on the ice Wednesday. Over 25 appearances this season, he's racked up six assists, 44 blocked shots, 31 hits, four PIM and a minus-7 rating while averaging 17:14 of ice time. Adam Lowry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve to help make room on the active roster.