Fleury (lower body) left Monday's game against Toronto and didn't return.

Fleury was hurt late in the second stanza and didn't play in the third period. Head coach Scott Arniel said after the game that Fleury is considered day-to-day, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press. Fleury went into Monday's matchup with six assists, 25 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots and 31 hits across 24 outings. If Fleury and Logan Stanley (lower body) remain unavailable to play against Ottawa on Saturday, Winnipeg will likely bring up reinforcements from the minors. Simon Lundmark joined the Jets as a spare defender in Monday's game but could be sent back to AHL Manitoba during the holiday break.