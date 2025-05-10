Fleury logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Fleury has a helper in each of the first two games in the second round. He stayed in the lineup Friday even with the return of Josh Morrissey (upper body). Logan Stanley (undisclosed) is still out on a day-to-day basis, and it's unclear which of Fleury or Colin Miller will step out of the lineup when Stanley's ready to return. Fleury has two helpers, one shot on goal, nine hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over four playoff appearances.