Morrissey (lower body) is slated to be in action versus the Kings on Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Morrissey looks like he won't miss any game action after being forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with the Predators early. The 29-year-old blueliner has been rolling offensively of late with 13 points in his last 14 appearances, including six power-play assists. At his current pace, the Calgary native should be capable of topping his career-best mark of 76 points in 78 regular-season games set back in 2022-23.