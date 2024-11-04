Stanley scored a goal, logged three hits and added five PIM in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Lightning.

Stanley has two points over his last three games. The 26-year-old also dropped the mitts with Zemgus Girgensons in the third period. Stanley is up to three points, eight shots on net, nine PIM, a plus-6 rating, 10 hits and 14 blocked shots through eight appearances this season. He's surpassed his scoring output from 25 regular-season contests in 2023-24, so he'll have his sights set on topping his career high of 13 points from 2021-22.