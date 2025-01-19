Stanley notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Stanley picked up his first point since he closed December with a helper in three straight games. The 26-year-old defenseman has held a steady third-pairing role recently. He'll get a little pressure from Ville Heinola for that spot, and the competition will increase once Haydn Fleury (lower body) returns from injured reserve. Stanley plays more of a physical game, earning eight points, 40 hits, 50 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-6 rating across 33 appearances this season.