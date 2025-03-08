Stanley logged an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Stanley's role could be at risk after the Jets acquired Luke Schenn from the Penguins at the trade deadline. For now, Stanley is holding firm in a third-pairing role, though his helper Friday ended a 10-game point drought. He's at 10 points, 40 shots on net, 70 hits, 61 blocked shots, 74 PIM and a plus-11 rating across 50 appearances. The one advantage Stanley has is being a left-handed shot -- Schenn's a right-handed shot, so he may be more likely to displace Colin Miller on the third pairing. Haydn Fleury and Ville Heinola are also in the mix on defense as the Jets look set to carry nine blueliners for a while since they have the cap space to do so with the 23-man roster limit no longer in effect.