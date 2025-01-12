Ehlers scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Avalanche.

He ripped a shot top shelf past Mackenzie Blackwood just 68 seconds into the first period, and it was all the offense Connor Hellebuyck would need. Ehlers then capped his night with an empty-netter in the third. The 28-year-old winger has three multi-point performances in the last eight games, piling up four goals and nine points over that stretch to keep on pace for the first point-a-game season of his career -- Ehlers has 14 goals and 36 points in 35 appearances so far in 2024-25.