Laferriere scored a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Laferriere scored the tying goal at 13:23 of the third period on a rebound from in tight while Darcy Kuemper was on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty. The goal set a new career mark for Laferriere, who had notched 12 last season in 81 games. This season, it took just 33 games to get 13. Laferriere has a modest three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and 25 (13 goals, 12 assists) in those 33 this year. His 18.3 shooting percentage remains unsustainable, but keep him flying until that starts to settle. Laferriere's breakout is real.