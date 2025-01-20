Laferriere (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Monday but will remain sidelined for the Kings' home game against the Penguins, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

In addition to being ruled out for Monday's matchup, Laferriere is unlikely to play Wednesday against the Panthers, but he still appears to be trending in the right direction. Head coach Jim Hiller said Saturday that Laferriere was still "a ways off" from returning, but it seems possible that the 23-year-old will be in the mix to return as early as Saturday in Columbus.