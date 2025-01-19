Spence scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Spence's tally late in the first period tied the game at 2-2, but that's where the Kings' offense stalled out. He ended a five-game point drought with the goal, which was his first tally since Dec. 12 versus the Devils. The 23-year-old blueliner continues to see steady playing time in a third-pairing role, though his minutes are sometimes limited due to the Kings' seven-defensemen formation. He's produced three goals, 14 points, 46 shots on net, 42 hits, 49 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 42 appearances this season.