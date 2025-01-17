Fiala scored a power-play goal on three shots, logged an assist and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Fiala had been held off the scoresheet in his last five games. He also took a penalty in the second period, but he was able to score just after exiting the box after a Vancouver penalty created a 4-on-4 situation that became a power play for the Kings. Fiala can't afford to take bad penalties -- it has led to him getting benched at times, especially when his offense falters. The winger has 15 tallies, nine assists, 12 power-play points, 114 shots on net and 30 PIM through 41 contests this season.