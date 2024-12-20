Fiala scored two goals in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The veteran winger is out of coach Jim Hiller's doghouse and back in a prominent role. FIala has five goals and seven points over the last 10 games, and on the season he's up to 12 goals and 20 points in 31 appearances. There's more meat on the bone for Fiala, however -- despite a regular spot on the Kings' top power-play unit, he hasn't found the back of the net with the man advantage since early November, with his drought standing at 18 games.