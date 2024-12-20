Byfield scored an empty-net goal on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Byfield may be warming up -- he has two goals on nine shots and one assist over his last three games. Prior to that stretch, he had three points and 16 shots over a 14-game span. The 22-year-old has taken a step back in 2024-25 while trying to establish himself as a center after finding success on the wing last season. He's at 14 points, 58 shots, 29 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 32 contests this year.