Bernier was the 73rd overall pick by the Kraken in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Bernier played a bunch of minutes for QMJHL Baie-Comeau last season, but his offensive numbers (4 goals, 31 points in 64 games) were lacking. He was a bit better in the playoffs, with nine points in 17 games. Bernier is a steady rearguard. He keeps things simple, makes a good first outlet pass and rarely puts his teammates in trouble. There doesn't appear to be a ton of upside here, but with a late June birthday, Bernier has a bit more runway than some of the other prospects in this year's draft.