Tanev scored his seventh goal of the season Sunday in a 7-5 win over the Rangers.

Tanev jumpstarted Seattle's comeback effort when he cut New York's lead to 3-2 at 14:06 of the second period. The left-shot winger added two shots, one block and four hits in 13:49 of ice time. Tanev has provided solid depth production for the Kraken recently, as he's found the scoresheet in five of his last seven contests. The 32-year-old is occupying a bottom-six role and a spot on the penalty kill, and through 29 games, Tanev has accumulated seven goals and 13 points.