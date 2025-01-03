Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Stephenson struck early with his goal at 1:52 of the first period. It was his first tally since Dec. 10 versus the Panthers, and he had just three assists during the goal drought. The 30-year-old center brings more than offense to the table, and that's often enough to help him stay in a top-six role. He has four goals, 24 points, 35 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 38 appearances this season.