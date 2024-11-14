Share Video

Per Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times, Sprong has yet to arrive in Seattle due to immigration problems, coach Dan Bylsma said Thursday.

The Kraken are expecting Sprong -- who was dealt from Vancouver on Friday, to finally get through immigration, in time for weekend games against the Islanders and Rangers. The 27-year-old had a goal and two assists with 19 shots on net in nine games with the Canucks before the deal. Look for Sprong to see bottom-six minutes with the Kraken, as well as some power-play time.

