Eberle (lower body) is doubtful to return to Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.

Eberle was injured when he collided awkwardly with the boards following a collision with Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy. The 34-year-old Eberle can be considered day-to-day in the likely event he doesn't get back on the ice Thursday. Daniel Sprong (immigration) might be an option for Saturday's game versus the Islanders if he can get his paperwork sorted out in time, though the Kraken could also opt to call up a forward if Eberle can't play.