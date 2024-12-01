Bjorkstrand posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Bjorkstrand has two goals and four assists during his five-game point streak. He got shuffled up to a line with Matty Beniers and Jaden Schwartz in this contest, with the trio combining for the Kraken's first goal. Bjorkstrand has 14 points, 55 shots, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating across 24 appearances, making him one of the team's steadiest scorers in 2024-25, though not at the same level that saw him rack up 59 points in 2023-24.