Kartye was held off the scoresheet for the 10th straight game in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

While he's not finding the scoresheet, Kartye has been able to stay in the lineup for the most part -- he's been scratched just twice in that span. Injuries to Jordan Eberle (pelvis) and Yanni Gourde (lower body) have tested Seattle's depth, and Kartye appears to be a preferred player over Daniel Sprong. For the season, Kartye has six points, 37 shots on net, 123 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 38 appearances.