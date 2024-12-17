Carlile was elevated from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

With J.J. Moser (undisclosed) on injured reserve and Victor Hedman (lower body) still questionable, the Bolts could be forced to utilize Carlile against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. In his previous appearance for Tampa this season, the 24-year-old Carlile scored a goal on one shot despite just 11:10 of ice time versus the Kraken on Dec. 14. If he does play Tuesday, Carlile figures to slot into a third-pairing role while Darren Raddysh or Emil Lilleberg could see more minutes.