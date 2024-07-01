Murray (hip) signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with Toronto on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Murray failed to appear in an NHL game last season due to a long-term hip injury. The two-time Stanley Cup champion did see action in three minor-league contests in which he went 1-2-0 with a 4.03 GAA and .846 save percentage. At this point, Murray is an insurance policy in case Joseph Woll (back) or Anthony Stolarz misses significant time but Murray is unlikely to factor into the Opening Night roster.