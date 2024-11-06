Knies had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Boston on Tuesday. Both came on the power play.

Knies was parked in front of the net in the third, and he deflected a shot from William Nylander at the top of the crease. He has seven goals, two assists, 35 hits and 32 shots in 14 games this season. Those seven goals put him second on the team goal list behind William Nylander (10) -- yes, he's currently ahead of Auston Matthews. Knies has seized the opportunity to show off his north-south skills to gain the confidence of new coach Craig Berube, and his game has taken a big step forward.